Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction to Perform as Ground Control for David Bowie Celebration Livestream

Home News Aaron Grech January 6th, 2021 - 5:44 PM

A number of high profile rock stars will be teaming up for a tribute to David Bowie this Friday, which will honor the artist’s career and would-be 74th birthday. This event will also debut the new super group Ground Control, which takes its name from the opening lyrics of Bowie’s 1969 hit “Space Oddity.” As of press time it is unknown what songs the group will perform.

Ground Control is composed of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction’s guitarist Dave Navarro and the group’s bassist Chris Chaney. Other performers who have been confirmed for this event include Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Ferrell. This stream will also host several performers who were close to the music icon, including his final touring band and long-time producer Tony Visconti.

Taylor was busy for most of 2020, which saw the release of his debut solo album CMFT. The record was played in full during a live stream last October, which took place at The Forum in Los Angeles. Although this solo debut was a departure from his Slipknot work, it was still filled with his signature energy, which allowed his vocals to shine on the project.

“Taylor is a talented musician and CMFT is a great record by how Taylor impacts each track with his strong and authoritative vocals. Fans are in for a treat because Taylor delivers the music they are yearning for,” mxdwn reviewer Cait Stoddard explained.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela