Ice Nine Kills Pays Tribute to Adam Schlesinger with “Jason’s Mom,” a Horror-Themed Parody of “Stacy’s Mom”

Metalcore outfit Ice Nine Kills have paid tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger, the Fountains of Wayne Co-Founder who passed away due to COVID-19 complications earlier this year. Staying true to their blend of horror and comedy, Ice Nine Kills parodied Fountains of Wayne’s most popular song “Stacy’s Mom,” as “Jason’s Mom.” This performance took place during the Fearless at Home live stream, held by the prominent independent heavy metal label Fearless Records

“Jason’s Mom” is a a reference to the mask murderer from the Friday The 13th slasher film series. The band took a more stripped back approach to this cover, performing the song on acoustic guitars, bass and a simple conga drum, although the lyrics were replaced with references to the iconic film series.

Ice Nine Kills formed in Boston back in 2002, and have released a total of five studio albums since their inception. Their most recent album release The Silver Scream came out in 2018. Like this latest cover, the album took inspiration from horror films with A Nightmare on Elm Street inspiring “The American Nightmare,” Friday the 13th inspiring “Thank God It’s Friday,” and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre inspiring “Savages.” Their most recent music video release from the album “Merry Axe-Mas” came out in late 2018.

Last Christmas the band released a video game based and titled after the aforementioned music video. The outfit also paid tribute to the classic Stephen King novel and its film adaption It with “IT Is The End.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi