The Devil Wears Prada Announces New EP ZII For May 2021 Release

April 11th, 2021

Metalcore outfit The Devil Wears Prada has announced a new EP called ZII, which will be out on May 21 via Solid State Records. In addition to the ZII, The Devil Wears Prada will also be hosting a livestream on May 15, where they will play the upcoming project in full. Tickets for the EP will be available during a pre-order of the upcoming EP.

According to The Devil Wears Prada, ZII is a successor to their famous Zombie EP, which marked an important point for the band as they developed a heavier sound. Their Zombie EP was also the subject of a livestream last fall, which also saw the band perform the Space EP in full.

“We just had our first song go to radio with ‘Chemical’, and now in the same year we will be releasing the heaviest music of our career with Z2,” the group explained in a press release. “This isn’t just a new chapter for the Zombie EP this is a new chapter for us as a band, and an opportunity to lean into both sounds in ways that feel better than ever. We’ve found our footing with these six members and now we’re stepping on the gas and not letting up.”

The Devil Wears Prada’s latest studio album The Act, came out in 2019 and was supported by the hit single “Chemical.” Forming in 2005, The Devil Wears Prada are one of the most prominent acts to come out of the Christian metal scene, making the charts in the genre and independent realms.

ZII tracklist

1. Nightfall

2. Forlorn

3. Termination

4. Nora

5. Contagion

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna