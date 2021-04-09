Lamb Of God Covers Bad Brains’ “I Against I” With Fever 333

Home News Sara Thompson April 9th, 2021 - 11:15 PM

Lamb of God has released a thrashing new video of their quarantine cover of Bad Brans’ classic hit “I Against I,” performed with Fever 333. According to Jason Blythe, a cover of “I Against I” was been on the table for many years.

The singer shared, “The idea to cover “I Against I” goes back at least 20 years to a camping trip the band was on. Mark & I were sitting in the back of our buddy’s Jeep ripping through the mountains, Bad Brains was cranking on the stereo, & I was singing along to that particular song. Mark looked over at me & said “We should cover that tune.” So we thought about it for a couple of decades and finally got around to doing it for the Burn The Priest Legion: XX record (hey, sometimes we move a little slow…).”

The video features the musicians playing in their separate locations and both vocalists, Blythe of Lamb of God and Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 vivaciously yelling the lyrics. Both singers feed off each other’s energetic performance to create a vibrate experience for viewers, and all the musicians play ecstatically to create a wall of punk sound for the cover.

The new video of “I Against I” is a much heavier take on the 1986 release from Bad Brains, which has infusions of reggae and dub. The song which hails from an album of the same name, which was Bad Brain’s first release after a three-year hiatus of new music.

Lamb of God released a new single, “Hyperthermic/Accelerate” in March, along with a three-disc deluxe version of their 2020 self-titled album. They also shared their single “Ghost Shape People” in February.

Fever 333 worked on several other collaborations recently as well, including their performance with Two Minutes To Late on a cover of Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing in the Name Of” and Faith No More’s “Everything’s Ruined.”

Photo credit: Owen Ela