August Burns Red Pushes On with New Animated Video for “Standing In The Storm”

American metalcore act August Burns Red released an accompanying music video for their new single, “Standing in the Storm.” Asides from their cover of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey” and their Christmas EP All I Want for Christmas Is You, it’s their first new song since their April 2020 album Guardians.

It was recorded during the sessions for Guardians with the intention of making the album, according to a teaser tweet from late 2019, and it sounds like the rest of the material from the album. A busy rhythm section and bright guitar riffs make for an energetic track, with plenty of switch-ups and interludes between repetitions of the refrain, “Found each other, lost one another.”

“‘Standing in the Storm’ is a song about fighting for something important to you, and enduring the hardships that come with that fight,” guitarist John Brubaker stated. “We had a lot of fun with this track and I’m pumped on how it came out.”

The video is made out of edited cardboard cutout animation, with the band edited onto a bridge where they’re playing the song in the video’s setting. The setting of the video is a wedding, but the scenery continues switching between positive and negative imagery throughout it. A drone camera becomes an attack helicopter, a windmill becomes a tornado and a wedding cake becomes an automated gun turret.

It’s yet to be seen whether “Standing in the Storm” is just a standalone single or intended to also be part of an expanded edition of Guardians, which came out on Fearless Records. Singles from the album included “Defender,” “Bones” and “Paramount.”

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi