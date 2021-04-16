Evanescence Announces May 2021 Livestream And Shares Music Video For “Better Without You”

Home News Caroline Fisher April 16th, 2021 - 4:57 PM

Grammy-Award-winning Arkansas rock band Evanescence has premiered a new music video today, for their track “Better Without You,” off of their 2021 album The Bitter Truth. The group has also announced their “Driven to Perform Livestream Concert,” which is scheduled for 8 p.m. on May 13, 2021. The live streamed event, hosted by Cooper Tire and Alice Cooper, will feature several first-time live performances of songs from the March 2021 album. Fans can stream the performance via the Evanescence Facebook page, or through the Driven To Perform website.

Watch the music video for “Better Without You” here:

In “Better Without You,” Evanescence incorporates new elements into their distinguished sound. Heavy instrumentals contribute to the song’s strength, as Lee sings bold lyrics like, “As empires fall to pieces / Our ashes twisting in the air / It makes me smile to know that / I’m better without you.”

The eerie video features a theatrical performance of the song by the band, complete with flashing strobe lights and stunning visual effects. The dramatic visuals embody the track’s powerful, intoxicating sound.

Other singles from the album, like “Wasted On You” and “The Game Is Over,” were released in April and June of 2020, and offered listeners a taste of what was to come on the record. Inching towards the release of The Bitter Truth, Evanescence announced several European tour dates for this fall and released their song “Yeah Right,” in December 2021.

In August of last year, they teamed up with the non-profit organization HeadCount to promote voter registration before the 2020 presidential election, releasing a track titled “Use My Voice,” alongside an accompanying music video. Lee performed the song at the 2021 She Rocks Awards in January. In September 2020, the frontwoman shared a photo on Twitter calling the election “A fight for freedom,” urging followers to “Vote for your life.”

Just days before the March 5 release of their new album, the band released a digital puzzle that gave fans a sneak preview of “Better Without You” once completed.

Earlier this year, the group collaborated with entertainment companies Incendium and Heavy Metal Entertainment to create a graphic anthology series called Echoes from the Void. With Lee as the project’s creative director, the series begins with themes tied to The Bitter Truth.

In December of 2020, the band put on a live stream concert called Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio, where they covered Portishead’s “Glory Box.” The track originally appeared on the band’s 1994 album, Dummy. In March, Lee shared an acoustic cover of Tenacious D’s “Kyle Quit the Band” on social media.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado