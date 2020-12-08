Evanescence Gives Portishead’s “Glory Box” an Impassioned Cover During Live Stream Concert

Home News Tristan Kinnett December 8th, 2020 - 6:04 PM

Evanescence covered Portishead’s 1994 hit “Glory Box” as part of their live stream performance on December 5. The band recorded the show at Nashville’s Rock Falcon Studio and streamed it at evanescencelive.com, where it’s available just through tonight, December 8.

The concert covered a mix of old and new songs, from fan favorite “Going Under” to one of their latest tracks, “Use My Voice,” a song used for a HeadCount campaign to get people to vote in the U.S. Presidential Election. The “Glory Box” cover was the last song in the set, which mxdwn just reviewed.

Singer Amy Lee tackles the cover alone with just piano and vocals. While the original is known for its distinct trip hop style drums and epic guitar riff, Lee focuses on a passionate vocal performance instead. Her piano playing isn’t simple either, playing up long sustained notes but also following both the sampled strings and keys parts from the Portishead version.

A brief clip of the cover was posted to Evanescence’s Facebook page showing Lee putting her all into it. The video stays focused on her face as she stretches to hit some impressive notes.

Evanescence have been building up hype around their forthcoming album The Bitter Truth, which is due March 26, 2021. A couple singles from it have come out so far, “The Game is Over,” “Wasted on You” and “Yeah Right.”

Lee has been contributing vocals to some features recently, appearing on Bring Me the Horizon’s “One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be in Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death” and Wagakki Band’s “Sakura Rising.” She also appeared on a quarantine version of Halestorm’s “Break In.” The full band did an isolation cover of Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” as well.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado