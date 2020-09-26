Lzzy Hale and Amy Lee Join Forces to State That 2020 Election is About “Good vs. Evil”

Home News Maia Anderson September 26th, 2020 - 12:01 AM

Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale recently said on Twitter that this year’s presidential election is a matter of good versus evil, not Republican versus Democrat.

Hale shared a series of photos on Twitter, describing character traits she says President Donald Trump has and what she is voting against.

“I’m voting against hatred. I’m voting against name calling. I’m voting against fear mongering. I’m voting against racism. I’m voting against inequality. I’m voting against sexism. I’m voting against injustice. I’m voting against idiocracy. I’m voting against dissonance. I’m voting against childish leadership,” the picture reads.

Courageous warrior sister, I stand beside you 100%. This is a fight for freedom. Vote for your life. #voteagainst #VoteHimOut2020 https://t.co/PVBJs2Jrc9 — Amy Lee (@AmyLeeEV) September 25, 2020

The post also encourages everyone to make sure at least three friends and family members are registered to vote.

Lee quoted the Tweet and added “Courageous warrior sister, I stand beside you 100%. This is a fight for freedom. Vote for your life.”

Lee and Hale recently paired up on Evanescence’s new song, “Use My Voice,” which was written to encourage voting in the presidential election. The song also features Taylor Momsen of the Pretty Reckless, Lindsey Sterling and others.

The pair also teamed up in July to release Halestorm’s track, “Break In,” which features vocals from Leee. The track appeared on Halestorm’s Reimagined EP, which was released Aug. 14.

Hale recently held a couple of performances of covers of The Beatles’ “Come Together” and AC/DC’s “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock N’ Roll).” In August, she released a cover of Dolly Parton’s 1974 song, “I Will Always Love You,” which was famously covered by Whitney Houston in 1992 when she starred in the movie Bodyguard with Kevin Castner.

Lee recently collaborated with Japanese rock band Wagakki Band on their track “Sakura Rising.”

Featured image: Mauricio Alvarado