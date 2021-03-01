Evanescence Releases Digital Puzzle Allowing Fans to Hear Snippet of Upcoming Single “Better Without You”

Home News Aaron Grech March 1st, 2021 - 7:27 PM

Alternative rock band Evanescence are preparing for the release of their upcoming studio album The Bitter Truth, which will be out on March 26 via BMG. In anticipation of the new record, Evanescence has released a new digital puzzle containing snippets of their upcoming single “Better Without You,” which comes out on March 5.

Once the puzzle is completed, fans will be able to download a free ringtone version of the song and will be entered for the chance to have themselves and a guest hear the song for the first time, which will be followed by a Q-and-a with lead vocalist Amy Lee. The snippets from “the Bitter Truth” show the band’s signature rock style, with dark brooding chords and breakdowns that are complemented by elements of bass-infused electronic synths and Lee’s powerful vocals.

Evanescence have been promoting and teasing The Bitter Truth for nearly an entire year, with its first announcement occurring last April. The first two singles for the record, “Wasted on You” and “The Game is Over” came out in April and June respectively, while “Use My Voice” was featured as part of the HeadCount campaign. “Use My Voice” was also performed by Lee during the 2021 She Rocks Awards.

“The songs came from all different places, they’re not all in the same vein,” Lee explained earlier this year. “It’s going really great. It’s a combination of a lot of things … It’s definitely 100 percent us, but it’s also taking risks, and I think it’s meaningful — deeply meaningful… A lot of it has attitude.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado