Evanescence Teams Up with Incendium and Heavy Metal Entertainment for New Graphic Anthology Series Echoes from the Void

Aaron Grech March 15th, 2021 - 8:45 PM

Alternative rock band Evanescence will be teaming up with the entertainment production companies Incendium and Heavy Metal Entertainment for a new graphic anthology series called Echoes from the Void. This series will consist of five 48-page deluxe comic books, which each feature two or more songs from Evanescence’s catalog.

Each first pressing of these comics will be limited to 3,000 pressings priced at $18.95, with its first issue currently available for purchase here. Each release will feature cardstock covers, specialty foil treatments, glossy pages and individual numbering. The first issue will be shipping out in June

Echoes from the Void begins with story themes based on the band’s upcoming studio album The Bitter Truth, which will be released on March 26. The first issue features stories inspired by The Bitter Truth‘s singles “Better Without You” and “Wasted On You.” Evansecence frontwoman Amy Lee served as the project’s creative director, which influenced the fantasy-inspired setting for the comic series.

“I am so excited about this project series. The possibilities are endless. Collaborating across art forms like this is so unique, and it’s been fascinating to see how many different lives a song can have, like alternate realities. I look forward to working on this throughout the year and am so honoured to break open this new world for our music,” Lee said in a press release.

In addition to Lee’s input, the first issue features stories written by Carrie Lee South and Blake Northcott, who worked on Arena Mode saga and DC’s Catwoman. It will also feature artwork from Hugo Award-winning artist Abigail Larson and painter Kelly McKernan.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado