Amy Lee Shares Acoustic Cover of Tenacious D’s “Kyle Quit The Band”

Amy Lee has shared an acoustic cover of Tenacious D’s “Kyle Quit The Band” on social media. The track had first been released by Tenacious D in 2001, with Lee sharing her cover on her Instagram story then uploading it onto Youtube.

Lee sat on her couch, the camera propped up above her as she strummed her acoustic guitar and joyfully singing the song’s lyrics. “Last week, Kyle quit the band/Now we’re back together/Misunderstanding/Didn’t understand/It doesn’t matter/Now we’re back together again.” Her guitar matches the original, her upbeat vocals reflecting the song’s humorous lyrics.

With her band Evanescence, Lee recently released the single “Better Without You.” The track is set to appear on Evanescence’s upcoming album Bitter Truth, which will be released on March 26 via BMG. The album also carries the singles “Yeah Right,” “Use My Voice,” “The Game Is Over” and “Wasted On You.” In December, the band hosted a livestream at Rock Falcon Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, where they recorded their upcoming album.

“Kyle Quit The Band” first appeared on Tenacious D’s self-titled debut album in 2001. Led by Jack Black, the song carries much of the comedian and musician’s humor. Tenacious D recently shared a cover of Rocky Horror Picture Show’s “Time Warp,” and they played at the Planned Parenthood Benefit Village of Love back in October.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado