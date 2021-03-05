Evanescence Releases Electronics-Tinged New Song “Better Without You”

Home News Anna Scott March 5th, 2021 - 2:12 PM

The punk rock band Evanescence has shared a new song “Better Without You” off their upcoming album The Bitter Truth, set to be released from March 26 via BMG. The album will be their first release since 2011.

The single will be the fifth release off the upcoming album so far following “Yeah Right,” “Use My Voice,” “The Game Is Over” and “Wasted On You.” Is has been nearly a year since the first single, “Wasted On You” was shared last April.

The single was shared first to fans who completed a digital puzzle who unlocked a snippet of the song and then were entered to win the chance to have themselves and a guest hear the song for the first time, which will be followed by a Q-and-A with lead vocalist Amy Lee. “Better Without You” is Evanescence at their finest – driven by dark, heavy chords and synths completed with Lee’s strong vocals in her classic style. The band calls the single an “unapologetic declaration of independence.”

Listen to Evanescence’s new single “Better Without You” here:

<iframe width=”800″ height=”450″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/IUCF50ByaaM” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

When the album was first announced last April, Lee shared, “The songs came from all different places, they’re not all in the same vein, It’s going really great. It’s a combination of a lot of things … It’s definitely 100 percent us, but it’s also taking risks, and I think it’s meaningful — deeply meaningful… A lot of it has attitude.”

In December, the band did a livestream concert from the Rock Falcon Studio, the same location where they recorded the forthcoming record. The concert included a version of Portishead’s 1994 hit “Glory Box.”

Evanescence’s exciting record, The Bitter Truth, will be out from March 26 and is available for pre-order here.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado