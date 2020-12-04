Evanescence Confirms March 2021 Release Date for New Album The Bitter Truth and Shares New Song “Yeah Right”

Home News Aaron Grech December 4th, 2020 - 8:37 PM

Rock outfit Evanescence have announced the release date for their upcoming studio album The Bitter Truth, which is set for release on March 26, 2021 via Sony Music. The group have also announced a slew of European tour dates foir next fall and have released a new track called “Yeah Right.”

“Yeah Right” is a slight departure from the band’s trademark sound as it opens up with a dark synth riff, before leading into their trademark alternative rock sound with electric guitars and dark breakdowns. This blend gives the song a unique blend of the band’s darker rock sound with some pop elements, backed by vocalist Amy Lee’s powerful voice.

The band will be holding the live stream performance Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio tomorrow, which will be broadcast from the studio where they recorded The Bitter Truth. This performance will feature a mix of the band’s hits like “Bring Me to Life” alongside their newer material.

Evanescence’s single “Use My Voice” was used extensively as part of the HeadCount campaign, which encouraged voter turnout for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. The song was used in a HeadCount PSA and a video preview featuring Taylor Momsen, Lzzy Hale and Lindsey Stirling. The Bitter Truth will also include the singles “The Game is Over” and “Wasted on You.”

“The songs came from all different places, they’re not all in the same vein,” Lee stated earlier this year. “It’s going really great. It’s a combination of a lot of things … It’s definitely 100 percent us, but it’s also taking risks, and I think it’s meaningful — deeply meaningful… A lot of it has attitude.”

Tour Dates:

9/8 – Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich

9/9 – Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum Milan

9/11- Berlin, DE, Velodrom

9/12 – Gliwice, PL, Arena Gliwice

9/14 – Leipzig, DE, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

9/15 – Hamburg, DE, Barclaycard Arena

9/17 – Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

9/18 – Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

9/20 – Paris, FR, Accorhotels Arena

9/21 – Düsseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

9/22 – Munich, DE, Zenith

9/24 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal

9/26 – Frankfurt, DE, Festhalle

9/27 – Brussels, BE, Palais 12

9/28 – Brussels, BE, Palais 12

9/30 – Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro Arena

10/1 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

10/3 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham

10/4 – London, UK, The O2

10/7 – Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado