Evanescence Are Isolated At Home in Video for Darkly Waltzy New Song “Wasted On You”

Home News Jesse Raymer April 24th, 2020 - 11:29 AM

Rock-outfit Evanescence is back with new music. After rescheduling their Worlds Collide tour, the group excited fans when they announced the release of a new album titled The Bitter Truth later this year. Following the excitement of their record announcement, Evanescence released a new single “Wasted On You” accompanied by a music video.

“Wasted On You” begins as a slow, soulful tune. Amy Lee’s iconic voice comes in following a soft piano ballad. Lee laments about an uncertain relationship and sings “I’m wasted on you/Just pass me the better truth.” After this line, twinkling electronic beats and drums come in to sweep the song off its feet. The rest of the group comes in to bring Evanescence’s dark, gothic sound to the track.



The music video shows the band in isolation. Evanescence got extremely creative with the cinematography of this piece, and it captures an intimate view of the band playing their respective instruments in their homes. It’s very contemplative, as we can see each band member in their own quiet spaces. The music video goes along with the tone of the song quite well, as it makes the viewer feel empathetic towards the group.

“Wasted On You” is a preview to Evanescence’s album The Bitter Truth which is the first batch of original music the group has released since their self-titled album in 2011. The group’s last album Synthesis was released in 2017 and focussed on orchestral arrangements of the band’s past music. “Wasted On You” is a promising look at what is to come for Evanescence.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado