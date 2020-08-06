Evanescence Encourage Voter Registration with Campaign that Ties Live Stream Access to Voter Service Registration and Teases New Song “Use My Voice”

Home News Aaron Grech August 6th, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Evansecence have teamed up with HeadCount, a non-partisan, non-profit voter registration organization, to promote voter registration with a new campaign called Use My Voice. The two have already teamed up for a PSA, which uses the band’s upcoming song of the same name as the campaign. This track will be released on August 14.

This upcoming campaign will direct users to the www.UseMyVoice.org website, which provides its users with accurate, clear information on voting by mail, location-based instructions on where to vote, what’s on an individual voter’s ballot and easy access to voter registration where permitted. This is also accompanied by a campaign to get voters to check or update their voter registration status.

“The Use My Voice campaign is about empowering people to use their voice at the ballot box,” Lee stated in a press release. “Promoting easy access to registration and voting is not a Democratic or Republican issue—it’s an American issue and one we should all promote because there’s nothing more patriotic than supporting participation in our democratic process.”

As an extra incentive, those who fill out the form found on the website will also be given free access to the band’s private live stream concert in October.

Evanescence is set to release a new studio album titled The Bitter Truth some time this year. The group have released a couple of new songs from the project this year “Wasted On You” and ” The Game Is Over.” Lee teamed up with Halestorm for “Break In” on their Reimagined EP.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado