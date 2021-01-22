Amy Lee Performs “Use My Voice” at 2021 She Rocks Awards

Home News Krista Marple January 22nd, 2021 - 9:41 PM

The front woman for rock group Evanescence, Amy Lee, put on an exclusive virtual performance at the 2021 She Rocks Awards alongside several other influential women in music. Lee performed a new Evanescence song titled “Use My Voice” with just a piano and her incredible vocals.

Lee was presented with the Powerhouse Award during the virtual She Rocks Awards ceremony. Other women such as Nancy Wilson, Cindy Blackman Santana, Maragret Cho, Gwen Riley and more were awarded for their individual contributions to the music industry.

According to the She Rocks Awards website, “Founded in 2021 by the Women’s International Music Network, the She Rocks Awards honors trailblazing women from all areas of the industry—from educators , to label execs, manufacturers, non-profits, media, performers, engineers, and more. Past honorees include Melissa Etheridege, Gloria Gaynor, Tal Wilkenfeld, Nita Strauss, Pat Benetar, The Bangles, Suzi Quatro, The B-52’s, Colbie Caillat, Sheila E., Linday Peery, Chaka Khan, Ronnie Spector, Lita Ford, Esperanza Spalding, Shirley Manson and many others.”

Lee spent a lot of her 2020 contributing her vocals and collaborating with other artists. In early May of last year, she teamed up with Lzzy Hale, member of Halestorm, to cover Halestorm’s “Break In.” A few short months later, the cover was featured on Halestorm’s Reimagined EP.

Shortly after collaborating with Hale, it was announced that Lee was going to be one of the artists featured on Bring Me The Horizon’s latest album Post Human: Survival Horror, which was released on October 20. It was also announced that other prominent artists like BABYMETAL and Nova Twins were confirmed on the album as well.

Just last month, Evanescence confirmed they would be releasing a new album in March of this year. The Bitter Truth is set to be released on March 26, 2021 via Sony Music. Along with the album release, the rock band announced a month-long European tour starting in early September of this year.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado