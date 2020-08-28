Evanescence Release Powerful New Video for Track “Use My Voice”

Home News Alex Limbert August 28th, 2020 - 9:57 PM

Two-time Grammy Award-winning gothic rock and metal band Evanescence released a powerful video for their single “Use My Voice.” The band recently teamed up with HeadCount, a non-partisan, non-profit voter registration organization that launched a campaign called “Use My Voice” to promote voter registration before the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Band leader Amy Lee explains, “The ‘Use My Voice’ campaign is about empowering people to use their voice at the ballot box. Promoting easy access to registration and voting is not a Democratic or Republican issue—it’s an American issue and one we should all promote because there’s nothing more patriotic than supporting participation in our democratic process.”

The video was directed by filmmaker Eric Howell, who also worked with Lee in 2015 when Lee wrote the end title theme for Howell’s film, ‘Voice From The Stone’, starring Emilia Clarke from the Game Of Thrones.

The four-minute video begins with Lee sitting alone at night listening to headphones. Next, the band members drummer Will Hunt, bassist Tim McCord, guitarists Troy McLawhorn and Jen Majura appear turning on their lights at separate locations.

Footage of the White House appears on the screen. Then, the band starts playing their instruments from what appears to be remote locations.

Approximately halfway through the video, people, including Lee and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, can be seen carrying candles walking through the streets at night. As the video continues daybreak starts to appear with some people waving American flags. According to a press release, “the video serves as a hopeful metaphor of moving from darkness into a more illuminated future by being heard.”

“Use My Voice” is a powerful song somewhat comparable to Evanescence’s “Call Me When You’re Sober” from their 2006 album The Open Door and Shinedown’s “Monsters” from their 2018 album Attention Attention. The solid vocals, overdriven guitars and toms-forward drums gives the song a very empowering effect, which according to Lee is the song’s intent.

Lee states, “No matter who you are, what you look like, where you come from, or who you love, your voice matters. We hope to shine a light in the darkness, to empower and inspire. Use your voice. Vote.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado