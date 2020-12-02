Watch Mastodon, Korn, Duff McKagan, Metallica, Mark Lanegan, Billy Corgan, Lily Cornell, Soundgarden Members and More Cover Alice In Chains During MoPop Tribute Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech December 2nd, 2020 - 6:06 PM

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle held a tribute to Alice In Chains yesterday, which held performances from the likes of Mastodon, Korn, Duff McKagan, Metallica, Mark Lanegan, Billy Corgan, Lily Cornell and some surviving members of Soundgarden. This celebration was greeted by 275,000 viewers, with each cover currently available on Amazon Music.

“It was an amazing evening honoring Alice In Chains and raising a tremendous amount to support our nonprofit institution.” said MoPOP Executive Director Alexis Lee in a press statement. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of the artists who participated as well as our generous supporters who are funding our efforts to serve our community, reach young people, and preserve our shared pop culture history during this difficult time.”

Ann Wilson covered the track “Rooster,” which originally appeared on the band’s 1992 studio album Dirt. The Seattle native has been a legend in the city’s rock scene since the formation of her band Heart in the 1970s. Wilson also performed at a tribute to Chris Cornell back in 2018.

Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and Corey Taylor of Slipknot took on “Man In The Box.” This song was originally featured on the 1990 record Facelift.

Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Shooter Jennings teamed up on the song “Down In A Hole.” This was originally recorded for Dirt as well.

Nu metal band Korn tackled the song “Would,” another single from the massively popular record Dirt. The band debuted a music video for “Finally Free” in October.

Mark Lanegan of Screaming Trees, Nancy Wilson and Liv Warfield teamed up for a performance of “Brother.” This track was included on 1992’s Sap.



The genre defying Fishbone brought in their unique skills on their cover of “Them Bones.” This song was also featured on Dirt.

Heavy metal band Mastodon took on Alice In Chains’ “Again,” from the group’s 1995 self-titled record. They released the compilation album Medium Rarities earlier this year.

Kim Thayil of Soundgarden joined forces with Krist Novoselic of Nirvana fame to tackle the song “Drone.” This was featured on Alice In Chains’ Rainier Fog.

The late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell’s daughter Lily Cornell covered “Black Gives Way To Blue .” This song was the title-track for their 2009 project.

Lanegan joined in on a notable performance of “Nutshell” alongside Maggie Bjorklund. This song was originally recorded for the 1994 project Jar of Flies.



Members of Soundgarden Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd teamed up with Tad Doyle, Mike McCready and Meagan Grandall for a cover of Angry Chair. This song was also included on Dirt.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan brought his take on “Check My Brain.” This was also recorded for Black Gives Way to Blue.

Thrash metal legends Metallica also debuted their wake on “Would?” from 1992’s Dirt. The band held a live stream benefit last month.

Alice In Chains closed out the ceremony with “No Excuses.” This track was also included on the studio album Jar of Flies.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat