Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone of The Icarus Line Announce New Project Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe and Preview New Music for March 2021 Release

Mark Lanegan, the former frontman for the influential grunge outfit Screaming Trees and Joe Cardamone the former frontman of the Los Angeles post-punk outfit The Icarus Line, have announced a new project called Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe. The duo will be releasing a special 12-inch record featuring “Dark Mark Theme” with the song “Skeleton Joe Manifesto” as its B-Side on March 12, 2021 via Rare Bird / Kitten Robot Records.

The two have also premiered a short teaser of music, featuring music from the upcoming 12-inch. This two minute teaser features dark synth melodies, and eerie lines, on top of gritty drums and guitars added during the latter half of the runtime. Lanegan performs his vocals with a haunting vocal tone, as he sings cryptic lyrics, which perfectly capture isolation.

The project’s title takes its name from the alter egos both musicians have been forming over the years. Lanegan has already announced a Christmas project under his Dark Mark moniker. which is set for release this December.

Lanegan has also been busy at work with his own solo projects, releasing Straight Songs of Sorrow earlier this year alongside collaborations with Greg Dulli of the Afghan Whigs and Dylan Carlson. Cardamone was interviewed by mxdwn alongside Annie Hardy and director Michael Grodner regarding the film The Icarus Line Must Die.

Dark Mark vs Skeleton Joe 12″

Side A:

Dark Mark Theme

Side B:

Skeleton Joe Manifesto