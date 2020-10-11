Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains Perform Acoustic Version of “A Satisfied Mind” in Honor of President Jimmy Carter

Home News Peter Mann October 11th, 2020 - 7:14 PM

Celebrating former president Jimmy Carter’s recent 96th birthday, Duff McKagen Guns N’ Roses bassist and Jerry Cantrell vocalist/guitarist for Alice In Chains performed an intimate acoustic cover of “A Satisfied Mind.” As previously reported on Theprp, “Originally penned by Joe ‘Red’ Hayes and Jack Rhodes, the song has been covered numerous times throughout the last 50 years by the likes of Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Porter Wagoner, Jeff Buckley, Willie Nelson and more. McKagan and Cantrell dedicated the track to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in honor of his 96th birthday, which took place on October 1.”

The two musicians praised Carter’s achievements in fighting to preserve art programs in schools, which were beneficial to both men growing up attending school during the Carter administration. Voicing their admiration for Carter’s stance on the environment and agricultural as well, the two musicians begin to play a sentimental set in a cozy living room residential setting. Both men sitting next to one another dedicate the tune to the United States’ 39th president. To stream Duff McKagen and Jerry Cantrell’s acoustic cover of “A Satisfied Mind” stream below, via YouTube.

When the aforementioned video was originally uploaded, according to the above source, it was accompanied by a caption that read:

Duff McKagan & Jerry Cantrell would like to wish former president Jimmy Carter a happy 96th Birthday and highlight all he’s done to help create a sustainable future for mankind! From putting solar panels on the roof of the White House to pioneering the growing of Empress (Paulownia) trees…which happens to be the wood Duff‘s guitar is made from in the video. Enjoy!

Both musicians who spoke reverence to Carter’s humanitarian efforts, both share common principles when it comes to former President Jimmy Carter. Last year, McKagen released his third solo full-length studio album, Tenderness, accompanied by the music video for the track, “Cold Outside.” As previously, reported here on mxdwn, McKagen “…released a music video “Cold Outside,” from his newly released solo album, Tenderness, on Dec. 2. This music video has been released to address the growing homelessness crisis in the U.S., and specifically released on ‘Giving Tuesday.’” As of late Cantrell recently teased a forthcoming solo effort, his third studio follow-up in nearly two decades.

As for former president Jimmy Carter, as previously reported here on mxdwn, “President Jimmy Carter has confirmed the legend in which Willie Nelson smoked a joint on the roof of the White House is true, and that Nelson had smoked with one of Carter’s sons.”

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz