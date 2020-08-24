In-The-Works Chris Cornell Biopic Black Days is Not Authorized Says Late Singer’s Estate

Home News Aaron Grech August 24th, 2020 - 4:44 PM

A biopic focusing on the final days of Soundgarden frontman Chris is reportedly in the works, however his family have recently stated that the upcoming project called Black Days is “not sanctioned or approved by the estate.” According to Pitchfork, a family rep added, “No one contacted the estate for any information.”

Black Days was discovered after a casting call for film extras was posted online, revealing a few details about the upcoming project. Pitchfork reports that the film is apparently being made by Road Rage Films LLC and Amerifilms LLC, the latter of which is a company owned by actor and musician Johnny Holiday, who performed as Carl Perkins in Walk The Line.

Cornell was a founding member of Soundgarden since the 1980s, serving as the group’s rhythm guitarist in addition to their vocalist. After the band’s first split in 1997, Cornell embarked on a solo career, releasing a total of four studio albums, the last of which Higher Truth, came out in 2015. The performer committed suicide at the age of 52, in the midst of a Soundgarden tour.

A recording of Cornell’s cover of The Guns N Roses classic “Patience” appeared last month in honor of the later performer’s would be 56th birthday. A plethora of his recordings were recently released as a physical box set, featuring multi-colored vinyl presses. Hid daughter, Toni Cornell, recently embarked on her own solo ventures and debuted one of the final tracks ever recorded by her late father “Far Away Places” last year.

The Seattle Museum of Pop Culture has a statue honoring the late musician, however it was vandalized some time last week according to local news outlets.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat