Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless Team Up to Cover “Halfway There”

Drew Feinerman May 18th, 2020 - 2:44 PM

Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron teamed up with The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen just released a cover of Soundgarden’s “Halfway There,” from the band’s 2012 album King Animal, according to The PRP. The cover was released in honor of the late Chris Cornell, as today, May 18th, marks the third anniversary of his death.

The cover strips the song bare instrumentally, as Cameron’s electric guitar is all that is left to accompany Momsen’s vocals, along with Cameron’s backup vocals. The emotions are plain on the faces of both Cameron and Momsen, as the pain of the song is reflected thoroughly both through their visual expressions as well as their playing. The cover serves to remind the world of Cornell’s passion when he was with Soundgarden, and the performances provided by Cameron and Momsen help cement his legacy.

This is not Momsen’s first time collaborating with members of Soundgarden, as she performed as part of a Chris Cornell tribute show at The Forum in Los Angeles in January of 2019. Momsen and the Pretty Reckless recently signed with Fearless Records, and is expected to release new music soon under their new label. Momsen herself recently covered Elvis Costello’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding” for Fearless Records’ Fearless At Home virtual music festival, which raised money for live music crews who are currently out of work.

Matt Cameron has also been busy during the coronavirus pandemic, as he was recently recruited by music producer Toshi Kasai for an experimental project that “translates” drum beats into a medley of music using analog synthesizers. Soundgarden have been involved in an ongoing legal battle with Vicky Cornell, widow of Chris Cornell, regarding unreleased recordings Chris had done prior to his death.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried