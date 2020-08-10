Hayley Williams Releases “Self-Serenade” of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees”

Home News Aaron Grech August 10th, 2020 - 11:24 PM

It’s been a busy year for Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams, who released her solo debut album Petals For Armor back in May. The artist also dropped a series of song covers including Bjork’s “Unison,” Phoebe Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” earlier in the year.

Williams has now debuted a new cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” which was originally featured on their acclaimed 1995 studio album The Bends. This cover is done in the style of a serenade and features Williams performing the song with a simple acoustic guitar and her voice. Her stripped back take is honest in the song’s interpretation, as her voice explores her emotional depth, giving it a personal meaning.

“so many times people thought they were at their best only for them to bloom more beautifully into something unexpected and unequivocally better,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “for a time i pretended to be over Radiohead (iiii knowwww) but good good things always find you and welcome you back. so, in admiration of one of the best bands of all time – and in humility to everyone who did *not* ask for this – here’s a self-serenade of ‘Fake Plastic Trees’. enjoy it if you can.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi