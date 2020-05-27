Hayley Williams Shows Her Many Sides in New Video for “Watch Me While I Bloom”

Home News Aaron Grech May 27th, 2020 - 7:01 PM

This year saw Hayley Williams take a slight break from her role as the frontwoman for Paramore, as she focused on a solo career with the launch of her debut album Petals For Armor. This move saw Williams explore other pop styles separate from her work with the alternative rock outfit, which is on full display in her latest music video “Watch Me While I Bloom.”

This latest visual blends a ton of intimate footage, showing Williams dancing around to the track in her car, while shots of the recording process are also shown. The track has an upbeat pop instrumental, with a funky bass line and jazzy synths contributing heavily to its rhythm.

Williams released her latest album in two parts, with the first coming out in February, while the second half of the album was released as an EP in April. The performer has unveiled multiple singles and music videos for the project, which includes “Simmer,” “Cinnamon,” “Leave It Alone.” “Over Yet,” “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” “My Friend” and “Why We Ever.” Williams explained that these projects are extremely personal, and deal with some of the emotional trauma she has faced.

“I needed these songs to help me get to a place where I could name my shame, take inventory of emotional scars, true friends, awful coping mechanisms, and discover what I desire for my life,” Williams explained in a statement to Consequence of Sound.

“Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” features the indie folk trio boygenius, which is made up of singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. The performer has a close relationship with Baker, who toured with Paramore back in 2017.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi