Hayley Williams Releases At-Home Cover of Phoebe Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals”

Home News Aaron Grech April 7th, 2020 - 7:21 PM

Alternative rock performer and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has shared a cover of the Phoebe Bridgers song “Smoke Signals,” which was recorded at her home and uploaded onto Instagram. The song originally appeared on Bridger’s 2017 studio album Stranger in the Alps.

This cover was dedicated to Williams’ friend and photographer Lindsey Byrnes, who is a fan of Bridgers according to the performer. Williams stripped down approach to the indie rock track is humble, as she serenades her way through the song’s lyrics, with a light touch that manages to capture the song’s emotion.

“woke up today a lil heavy. didn’t know why, just some days are like that. but then realized i am inextricably connected to my friend @lindseybyrnes and she is going through a really tough time.” Williams explained on Instagram. “one of her favs is Phoebe Bridgers so this self-serenade is actually for her since i can’t hang with her or hug her tight. check on your friends and send them your love. just because we are all isolated right now doesn’t mean we aren’t as close.”

WIlliams recently teamed up with Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus who form the indie folk supergroup boygenius for the song “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris.” This song will be featured on Williams’ debut studio album Petals for Armor,who’s release date has been delayed due to issues surrunding the coronavirus outbreak. This recent cover is Williams’ second at home recording, following the music video release for her new song “Over Yet.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi