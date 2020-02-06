Hayley Williams Is Hunted then Befriended By Freaks in New Video for “Cinnamon”

Home News Aaron Grech February 6th, 2020 - 10:26 AM

Hayley Williams has shared another music video directed by Warren Fu for her upcoming album Petals For Armor, which is set to be released in the next few months on May 8th. The first part of the album is also now available for release and contains five new songs. These tracks are available for streaming and download here.

“Cinnamon” is the third music video collaboration between Williams and Fu, and shows the singer in a similar house which was shown in her previous music videos for “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone.” The singer is first seen running from costumed figures who chase her around the house, before she joins up with them and begins dancing to celebrate her newfound freedom.

Williams takes a more alternative pop approach with this track, with distorted vocal overlays, and even goes acapella during the two minute part of the track. The track ends with a more upbeat and funky sound, with bluesy guitar chords and a funk inspired bassline, with rhythmic drums.

“I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project,” Williams said on social media. “Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing Petals For Armor, and I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation.

Williams recently performed her single “Simmer” along with a cover of the new Dua Lipa single “Don’t Start Now” during a performance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi