Hayley Williams Releases Heartwarming New Song “My Friend”

American singer-songwriter Hayley Williams continues the rollout for her forthcoming debut solo album, Petals for Armor. Williams has been teasing the project and album, due out in May, on social media since January.

Williams has already released several songs from the upcoming eight-track album, with “My Friend” being the final song on the album to be made available prior to its release. On February 20, she dropped the Petals for Armor I EP, which features the first five tracks from the forthcoming full-length recording, including the singles “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone.” She has since released additional tracks “Over Yet” and “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” which, along with “My Friend,” will be on and fill out both the full-length album and the forthcoming Petals for Armor II EP.

The song and video are a simple, sweet testament to friendship. The video features what looks like lots of found footage of Williams and a best friend simply being there for one another.

Williams had planned summer tour dates to promote the forthcoming album. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic she recently announced via Twitter she would likely have to reschedule those dates.

She is also making the best of self-isolating amidst the quarantine and having some fun with it. She made a workout routine to go along with one of her new singles, “Over Yet.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi