Hayley Williams Shares New Song “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” Featuring boygenius

Hayley Williams, the lead singer of the alternative rock group Paramore has released a new single with the indie folk supergroup boygenius titled “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris.” This latest track will be featured on the second half of her upcoming album Petals for Armor, which was delayed in its release due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” features lead vocals from Williams and backing vocals from boygenius, which consists of singer-songwriter’s Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. The track features an indie pop style, lush strings, a calm bass and a ryhthmic drum beat serving as the track’s main instrumental. A visual featuring various different flowers edited with psychedelic effects accompanies the music video.

Williams teased the song lyrics on social media prior to its official release back on March 8th, as a celebration of International Women’s Day. She also uploaded a picture of her alongside the trio on Instagram, which was posted only a day prior to the song’s official release.

happy women’s day. in honor of my personal journey through femininity, with it’s endless facets; and in honor of the feminine wonder that connects literally everyone and everything, i want to share lyrics for an unreleased song called “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris”. pic.twitter.com/dfP4lgdOck — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) March 8, 2020

Williams teased this collaboration earlier this month during a recent profile piece written by the New York Times. The performer has a friendship with Baker, who opened for Paramore back in 2017. WHile the project is delayed, Williams has released music videos for “Simmer,” “Leave It Alone” and “Cinnamon.”

“I wanted to drop a line really quick to give an update about my upcoming album, PETALS FOR ARMOR, and what’s going on with my music in light of the effect of COVID-19,” Williams wrote in a statement to Pitchfork. “I had planned on dropping another EP’s worth of songs this week but after a couple of days of thinking about it, I just don’t feel comfortable going through with that plan anymore. My reason being that just like everyone else, I feel a lot of anxiety right now.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi