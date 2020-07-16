Hayley Williams Gives Bjork’s “Unison” an Acoustic Spin

Home News Roy Lott July 16th, 2020 - 10:02 PM

Hayley Williams has released an acoustic version of Bjork’s “Unison.” According to Pitchfork, The singer-songwriter shared the cover via Twitter while slightly hinting about covering another song of Bjork’s when touring is a thing again. She tweets “someone asked me to do a @bjork song a while back. i’d actually hoped to cover a different song of hers live this year but i guess that will have to wait until some other time… anyway, this one has to be in my top 5 – “Unison”. apologies for the crudely casual rendition. gnite!” Check out the cover below.

someone asked me to do a @bjork song a while back. i’d actually hoped to cover a different song of hers live this year but i guess that will have to wait until some other time… anyway, this one has to be in my top 5 – “Unison”. apologies for the crudely casual rendition. gnite! pic.twitter.com/fUDMUeOwR0 — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) July 16, 2020

Williams recently shared a cover of Phoebe Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” for BBC Radio 1 earlier this year. She has also released her High Fidelity ranked solo debt album, Petals of Armor in May, along with its second half that was released in April. A video for the song “Sugar on the Rim.” Williams released Petals For Armor in two parts, with the second part being released as an EP in April. Prior to the album’s release, she has released songs and videos for “Watch Me While I Bloom,” “Simmer,” “Cinnamon,” “Leave It Alone.” “Over Yet,” “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” “My Friend” and “Why We Ever.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi