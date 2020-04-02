Hayley Williams Releases Home-Recording Based Video for New Song “Over Yet”

Home News Drew Feinerman April 2nd, 2020 - 1:22 PM

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams just released “Over Yet” along with the video, the second single to be released from her debut solo album Petals For Armor, according to Pitchfork. Williams released the first single, “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” that featured indie folk band boygenius.

The video and the song go together hand in hand, as both demonstrate themes of power and beauty. Williams’ vocals are soft yet piercing, and the 80’s style pop synths and funky bass grooves pair nicely with the visuals, which consist of Williams posing in various photo shoots, wearing very colorful and flamboyant costumes. The video also appears to be all homemade, home video camera and all, adding a layer of subtlety to an otherwise glamorous performance.

Williams has been the lead singer of Paramore since 2004, but has recently been distancing her from the band since embarking on her solo career. Last month, the singer made negative public comments about one of Paramore’s songs being included on Spotify’s “Women of Rock” playlist, and called for the song to be removed from the playlist.

Williams is supposed to head out on tour this summer following the release of Petals For Armor, but with the coronavirus pandemic currently affecting public gatherings all across the country and the world, it is unclear whether the tour will be cancelled or postponed.

Check out the video for Hayley Williams’ “Over Yet” below:

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi