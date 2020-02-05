Hayley Williams of Paramore Covers Dua Lipa Song “Don’t Start Now” for BBC Radio 1

Home News Aaron Grech February 5th, 2020 - 9:31 PM

Paramore’s lead vocalist Hayley Williams recently made an appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where she performed a cover of the Dua Lipa song “Don’t Start Now” and her own solo single “Simmer.” “Don’t Start Now” will be featured on Dua Lipa’s upcoming sophomore studio album titled Future Nostalgia.

Williams performed a stripped back cover of “Don’t Start Now,” which replaces the high energy electronic pop track with a more laid back instrumental, with jazz like keyboards and a blues inspired guitar. The performer gives a more down to earth vocal performance, which gives each lyric an intimate feeling.

Her performance of “Simmer” was straightforward, following the tone and style of the original recording, which premiered earlier this year. This single is set to appear on Williams’ solo debut album Petals For Armor, which is set to be released on Atlantic Records on May 8th and features production from Paramore’s lead guitarist Taylor York.

Williams released a music video for her single “Leave It Alone” which was directed by Warren Fu. This music video continues the story which began in the music video for her first Petals For Armor single “Simmer” and shows Williams emerge from a cocoon.

“I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project,” Williams said on social media. “Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing Petals For Armor, and I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi