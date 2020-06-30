Hayley Williams Goes Behind the Scenes in New Video for “Sugar on the Rim”

Home News Aaron Grech June 30th, 2020 - 5:57 PM

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams released her debut solo album Petals For Armor only a month ago, but she’s continuing the album roll out with yet another music video, this time interpreting “Sugar on the Rim.” This latest video is a behind the scenes look at the song and was shot by Williams, with additional shooting and direction handled by her close friend Lindsey Byrnes.

“Sugar on the Rim” shows Williams in her home, as she fiddles with her laptop in bed, cut between images of her performing the track in a makeshift recording space. The track is comedic in nature, taking a fun look at Williams’ life behind the music.

Williams released Petals For Armor in two parts, with the second part being released as a stand alone EP back in April. The artist promoted the album with a slew of music video releases including “Watch Me While I Bloom,” “Simmer,” “Cinnamon,” “Leave It Alone.” “Over Yet,” “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” “My Friend” and “Why We Ever.”

Petals For Armor was intended to be a more personal direction for Williams, as she embarked on sounds that are apart from her typical work with Paramore. The lyrical themes discuss emotional trauma and triumph, as she sets forth on a new part of her music career.

“While Petal for Armor’s sound is a far cry from Paramore’s trademark tunes and is not technically a Paramore piece, the band’s closeness and successful teamwork have flowed into the album’s art, as fellow bandmate Taylor York produced the project and some of the videos were directed by her other bandmate Zac Farro,” mxdwn reviewer Marianna Salcedo explained. “Fans of Williams’ powerhouse vocals, her openness and vehemence, pop enthusiasts, or even just curious Paramore rock fans will find something to love about Petals for Armor.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi