Hayley Williams of Paramore Transports Us to an Otherworldly Fantasy Land in New Video for “Leave It Alone”

Hayley Williams, the lead vocalist for the American rock band Paramore, has released a new music video for her track “Leave It Alone,” which will be featured on her debut studio album Petals For Armor. This album will be released via Atlantic Records on May 8th and is produced by Paramore’s lead guitarist Taylor York.

“Leave It Alone,” directed by Warren Fu ,begins with Williams in a cocoon in the middle of a room, as she slowly breaks it open. The next shot shows her walking alone through a forest, which is cut between images of her breaking out of her cocoon from the beginning. The track takes a slower more indie rock feel with a soothing bassline, calm electric guitars and steady drums, which compliment Williams subdued vocal performance.

Williams teased the project earlier this month on social media, however she did not confirm whether it was her highly anticipated solo album debut. This video follow’s up from her previously released video “Simmer” a project which Fu also directed, and both videos share the same story line. “Simmer,” shows the performer running through the same forest shot in this video, and is eventually encountered by a humanoid creature at the end of it.

“I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project,” Williams said on social media. “Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing Petals For Armor, and I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi