Hayley Williams Shares Fan-Submitted Footage in New Lyric Video for “Pure Love”

Home News Aaron Grech August 4th, 2020 - 2:22 PM

Hayley Williams put a pause on her work with Paramore this year to focus on her solo debut album Petals For Armor, which was released in its entirety back in May. The performer has now released a look into the album’s recording process, alongside some fan-submitted concert footage in her new video for “Pure Love”

“Pure Love” opens with a digital note, where Williams gives a little background on the album and her enjoyment of working with Paramore, calling the project a “source of healthy tension to step outside my musical home. The visual then goes into behind-the-scenes recording sessions of the recent album, alongside various clips of Williams performing with Paramore. This track is a lot more pop oriented, with a groovy funk bass, dance inspired beat and nostalgic synths that are a departure from her typical alternative rock work.

Williams had previously released a behind-the-scenes music video for “Sugar on The Rim” at the end of June, which was directed by her close friend Lindsey Byrnes. Her previous music videos include “Watch Me While I Bloom,” “Simmer,” “Cinnamon,” “Leave It Alone.” “Over Yet,” “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” “My Friend“and “Why We Ever.”

“While Petal for Armor’s sound is a far cry from Paramore’s trademark tunes and is not technically a Paramore piece, the band’s closeness and successful teamwork have flowed into the album’s art, as fellow bandmate Taylor York produced the project and some of the videos were directed by her other bandmate Zac Farro,” mxdwn reviewer Marianna Salcedo explained. “Fans of Williams’ powerhouse vocals, her openness and vehemence, pop enthusiasts, or even just curious Paramore rock fans will find something to love about Petals for Armor.”

While the artist has been releasing a plethora of new original music, she has also done multiple covers this years, tackling Bjork’s “Unison,” Phoebe Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi