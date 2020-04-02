Burger Boogaloo Postponed Until Halloween Weekend 2020 With Same Lineup

Home News Drew Feinerman April 2nd, 2020 - 11:36 AM

The Bay Area’s biggest punk and garage rock festival, Burger Boogaloo, has officially been postponed to Halloween weekend of 2020, October 31st to November 1st. The postponement has of course been caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused major cancellations and postponements across the music landscape.

The lineup of Burger Boogaloo will remain the same, headlined by Bikini Kill, Circle Jerks, Plastic Bertrand, and John Waters. In addition, new artists have been included in the festival, which includes Shannon Shaw, Hammered Satin, and The Rubinoos. The festival will still take place in Oakland’s Mosswood Park.

This is just the latest music festival to be cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic; CMA Fest, Boston Calling, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, Governor’s Ball, Roadburn, Danny Wimmer Presents‘ festivals, Cruel World, Bonnaroo, Big Ears Music Festival, Treefort Music Festival, SXSW, Ultra, and Coachella have all either been cancelled or postponed due to the global pandemic. This list of festivals does not even include the countless individual concerts and tours that have been cancelled or postponed as well.

The music world faced some very unfortunate news throughout the past week. Three prominent figures in the jazz world, Ellis Marsalis Jr, pianist and patriarch of the Marsalis family, Wallace Rooney, legendary jazz trumpeter who played with the likes of Miles Davis and Wayne Shorter, and Manu Dibango, afro-cuban jazz saxophone pioneer, all succumbed to the virus within the past week. In addition, Adam Schlesinger, singer/songwriter and co-founder of Fountains of Wayne, passed away yesterday due to complications from the virus.

Burger Boogaloo has created a new festival flyer in light of the postponement. Check it out below:

Photo Credit: Owen Ela