Roadburn Announces 2020 Festival Is Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Home News Drew Feinerman March 23rd, 2020 - 2:33 PM

Tilburg, Netherlands’ annual Roadburn Festival has just announced that it has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. The festival was supposed to take place next month from April 16th to the 19th, but has now become the latest in a flurry of festival cancellations and postponements due to the virus.

The announcement came off of the heels of the Dutch government cancelling all mass gatherings and events until June at the earliest. The festival posted on its Facebook page the details of the cancellation, and stated that the Roadburn team will continue to assess the situation and determine the appropriate next steps to take, which will hopefully result in refunds for those who have already purchased tickets.

Acts that were expected to perform at the festival include Julie Christmas, Earth, Emma Ruth Rundle, Inter Arma, Blanck Mass, and James Kent of Perturbator, among others. As more and more festivals continue to be cancelled and postponed around the world, artists from all continents, as well as music fans, are feeling the global effects of the coronavirus on the music world. Only time will tell how many more tours and festivals will become cancelled or postponed, and when artists and fans may expect live shows to resume once again.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat