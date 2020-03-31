CMA Fest 2020 Is Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Home News Aaron Grech March 31st, 2020 - 10:42 PM

The massive Country Music Association (CMA) Festival, held in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee at the Nissan Stadium, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The fest was originally scheduled from June 4th to the 7th. Organizers have announced a June 10th to June 13th date for next year’s festival.

Headliners for this year’s festival were not yet announced, according to a Nashville-based NBC affiliate. Tickets were sold by the event, however organizers will be providing full refunds. according to Rolling Stone.

“After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce that CMA Fest will not take place in 2020,” the association said in a press statement. “As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community.”

The Country Music Association has hosted this festival since 1972, when it was originally organized as a Fan Fair, for country music fans to enjoy over 20 hours of live entertainment, along with 100 exhibit booths, including their famous autograph booths.

Several prominent music festivals, have been cancelled or postponed, such as the country music festival Stagecoach, hosted at the Empire Polo Club, a venue shared by Coachella, and presented by Goldenvoice, who host Coachella. Both music festivals have been postponed from their respective dates in April to new dates in October. Other noteworthy events such as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony have also been postponed.