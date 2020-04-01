RIP: Fountains of Wayne Co-Founder and Oscar-Nominated Songwriter Adam Schlesinger Dies at 52 from COVID-19 Complications

Home News Ashwin Chary April 1st, 2020 - 5:20 PM

Known for his great contribution as the co-founder for the American rock band, Fountains of Wayne, Adam Schlesinger, has died at the age of 52, on Apr. 1, due to COVID-19 complications. On top of his work in the band, Schlesinger is celebrated as an award-winning songwriter for film, television and radio.

In the past few days, Schlesinger’s attorney, Josh Grier, confirmed the artist was placed under the ventilator, due to his medical complications. He later confirmed Schlesinger was in a medically induced coma.

Fountains of Wayne was formed in 1995, as the band found inspiration to name their group after a lawn ornament store in Wayne, NJ. Schlesinger played a number of roles in the band, but was primarily recognized for his role as bassist and the backing vocalist.

Schlesinger also won three Emmy Awards for writing songs for the 2010s television show, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award.