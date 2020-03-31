Boston Calling Cancels 2020 Festival Due in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

Home News Aaron Grech March 31st, 2020 - 12:59 PM

Boston Calling has cancelled its 2020 festival due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, which has cancelled or postponed numerous music events across the world. Ticketholders will be given the chance to either attend next year’s festival, or receive a full refund for their purchase, and will be contacted by the organizers via email in the near future.

Several prominent festivals such as Coachella, Stagecoach in the United States and Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain have been postponed until the fall as a result of these coronavirus concerns. Other festivals such as SXSW and Ultra have been cancelled entirely, and will not be providing refunds for their events.

“After several weeks of consultation with local and state authorities, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Boston Calling 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic,” Organizers said in a press statement. “”We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward.”

The music festival was set to hold a nostalgic 1990s era lineup, with headlining appearances by influential alternative metal act Rage Against the Machine, prominent alternative rock band Foo Fighters and iconic alternative rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers. Other prominent performers who were scheduled for the event include include Sharon Van Etten, The 1975, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Run The Jewels, Brittany Howard, Banks, Liam Gallagher, Noname and Angels & Airwaves.

Read their full statement below:

AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF CONSULTATION WITH LOCAL AND STATE AUTHORITIES, WE HAVE MADE THE DIFFICULT DECISION TO CANCEL BOSTON CALLING 2020 DUE TO THE ONGOING PANDEMIC.

We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward.

To our audience, whom we value dearly, we are so sad that we will not be together with you in May. We know information regarding your tickets is extremely important to you. As such, we will be reaching out to all ticket holders in the coming weeks with a detailed outline of options available. This includes obtaining a full refund or rolling tickets to next year’s event – about which we hope to have exciting news to share soon. We thank you for your patience; please stay tuned and we will be in touch with more information in the near future.

To our valued partners, vendors, restaurants, staff and artists, we wish you all the very best during these trying times, and we look forward to collaborating with you all again soon.

With love,

Boston Calling

Photo Credit: Marv Watson