Goldenvoice’s Inaugural Cruel World Festival Postponed to September 2020 Due to Coronavirus Concerns

March 19th, 2020

The 1980s themed Cruel World Festival, which was supposed to kick off for the first time ever this May in Los Angeles, California, has been postponed to September 12th. The event was scheduled to have a slew of prominent artists from the 1980s including former Smiths frontman Morrissey, goth rock pioneers Bauhaus, alternative rock outfit Devo, influential new wave group Blondie and indie rock outfit the Violent Femmes.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored during the rescheduled date for the music festival. Tickets for the event have been sold out, although prospective buyers can join a waitlist to have a chance to purchase tickets. Tickets for the event have not been sent out yet, although organizers originally stated that they would be sending them out a few weeks before the fest.

Morrissey, one of the more controversial artists on the bill recently performed at a concert in London, despite other events being shut down due to the coronavirus. He performed the song “London” for the first time in 13 years, against a backdrop captioned with You Are The Quarantined, as a play on his 2004 solo album release You Are The Quarry, with a face mask draped over the iconic image of the singer.

Influential synth pop and new wave outfit Devo have performed a variety of festival sets throughout the 2010s, including a 2019 appearance at Desert Daze in California. Band members have stated that they will not be hosting an official farewell tour, despite these various festival dates.

Bauhaus recently reunited in Los Angeles, California for a series of concerts which took place at the Hollywood Palladium. The bands have also announced shows in Dallas and Chicago.