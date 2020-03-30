Primavera Sound Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Home News Aaron Grech March 30th, 2020 - 12:06 PM

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, which was originally scheduled to take place from June 3rd to June 7th at the at the Parc del Fòrum in the Spanish city, has been postponed until August 26th to August 30th. The event was set to have numerous high profile performers such as trip hop pioneers Massive Attack, pop singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey and influential garage rock revival outfit The Strokes. Ticket sales for the event have been put on hold, although already purchased tickets will be honored at the new fest. Details regarding refunds have not been revealed.

“Primavera in summer, for once in a lifetime,” the caption on the Instagram post for the music festival reads. The festival is one of many others which have been postponed or cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Other prominent performer’s at this year’s fest include punk pioneer Iggy Pop, Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard and feminist punk outfit Bikini Kill.

Massive Attack was originally scheduled for Best Kept Secret Festival, although with the current situation it is unknown if it will continue with its June date. The group, who are noted for their activism, will be launching a study regarding the emissions that are created by the music industry.

Lana Del Rey released her latest studio album Norman Fucking Rockwell last year. The Strokes are planning on releasing their first new studio album in 7 years titled The New Abnormal this April.

Iggy Pop and Howard both released studio albums in 2019, with the releases of Free and Jaime respectively. Bikini Kill were scheduled to tour this year, however their shows have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna