Bonnaroo 2020 Postponed Until September Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Aaron Grech March 18th, 2020 - 11:36 AM

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee has rescheduled their event to take place this September, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new dates will take place from September 24th to the 27th at the Great Stage Park, according to a recent social media post made by the organizers.

The event had originally been scheduled for June 11th to the 14th and was set to feature Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey, TOOL, Vampire Weekend, the 1975, Run the Jewels and Brittany Howard. While the organizers said that purchased tickets, camping, tent rentals, and RV accommodations will be honored at the new weekend, fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles will be contacted with updates. It is unknown whether or not the fest will provide refunds at this time.

“Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community,” organizers stated in the post. “All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.”

Tool recently had a close brush with the coronavirus, after a man who attended their concert in Australia tested positive for the condition. Lana Del Rey dropped a spoken word album back in January, while Lizzo came off a massive performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.