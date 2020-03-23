Danny Wimmer Presents Announces Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Festival 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Louder Than Life 2020 Expanded to Four Days

Home News Drew Feinerman March 23rd, 2020 - 2:03 PM

Music promotions group Danny Wimmer Presents has announced that the Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville, and Sonic Temple festivals will all be cancelled due to the coronavirus. These are the latest festivals to be cancelled due to the coronavirus, as governments around the world continue to restrict mass gathering and encourage social distancing. Full refunds will be provided for all who purchased tickets.

Danny Wimmer Presents has also announced an expansion of Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, which is set to take place in September of this year. The festival will be expanded to four days, including Metallica as a headliner for one of the extra days.

The cancellation of all of these festivals is impactful to so many, but perhaps the most affected is Metallica, as they were set to headline Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville, and Sonic Temple. The band released a press statement in response to the cancellations, noting that in the band’s nearly 40 years of touring, this is the first time they will have to cancel multiple significant appearances and shows that were scheduled in the coming months. They also made sure to reassure their fans all around the world, stating they would do everything they can to commit to play in South America, Australia, and New Zealand despite the cancellations.

Other bands that were set to headline the now cancelled festivals are Deftones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lamb of God, Slipknot, and Evanescence. Deftones were set to appear at both Epicenter and Welcome To Rockville before the cancellations; Slipknot has already postponed their spring Asia tour.

