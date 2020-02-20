Ottawa Bluesfest Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Rage Against The Machine, The National and Garbage

Home News Drew Feinerman February 20th, 2020 - 2:27 PM

The Ottawa Bluesfest has announced its 2020 lineup, featuring the likes of Rage Against The Machine, The National, Garbage, among others. The festival will take place from July 9-19th in Lebreton Flats in Ottawa, Canada; tickets will go on sale tomorrow (February 21st) at 10 AM EST.

Truly a one of a kind group, Rage Against The Machine has startled the line between metal and rap with ease throughout their time together. Although the band has enjoyed massive success, they have broken up multiple times, but the band came together last year to play live for the first time in nearly 10 years. In addition to Bluesfest, Rage will be heading out on tour this summer, and will be headlining at Lollapalooza Berlin, Boston Calling, Firefly Festival in Dover, Deleware, and Coachella.

Cincinnati based indie band The National has been active for over 20 years, releasing 8 studio albums in that span. Although lead singer Matt Berninger has announced a new solo album in the works, the band is set to head out on tour this spring. Additionally, the band will be taking the stage at Rock In Rio Lisbon, as well as the Best Kept Secret festival in Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands.

Formed in Madison, Wisconsin in 1995, Garbage has made their name through their implementation of technology in their rock based music. While the band has released 6 studio albums since that time, they have not released any new album since Strange Little Birds in 2016. Garbage made appearances at Festival of Disruption NYC and KAABOO Texas in 2019.

Other notable acts that will be at the festival are Blink 182, Jack Johnson, Alanis Morrisette, Sharon van Etten, DJ Shadow, Cat Power and The New Pornographers. Check out the official Ottawa Bluesfest Festival flyer below:

