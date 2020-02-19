Railbird Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Maren Morris, Cat Power and The Decemberists

Home News Ashwin Chary February 19th, 2020 - 6:39 PM

The world-class music festival, Railbird Festival, is back for another year and has announced their full 2020 lineup featuring Cat Power, Maren Morris and The Decemberists. The festival is set to take place in Lexington, KY, on Aug. 22-23, at The Grounds at Keeneland.

Alongside the headlining acts, The Head and The Heart is set to perform at the festival. The band recently released their newest song, “Honeybee,” earlier this month, and simultaneously announced their Spring 2020 tour dates, kicking it off in Tilmon, TX, on Apr. 18, at the Old Settler’s Music Festival, and ending at the Under The Big Sky Festival, on Jul. 18-19, in Whitefish, MT.

Recently Grammy award winner, Tanya Tucker, will also be making an appearance at the festival. Tucker was awarded two Grammy’s this past month for the best country song, “Bring My Flowers Now,” and for the best country album “While I’m Livin’.”

In celebration of their 20th anniversary, The Decemberists will be heading out on their Summer 2020 tour, kicking it off on Jul. 28, in Missoula, MT, at the KettleHouse Amphitheater, and finishing up on Aug. 22, in Nashville, TN, at the Ryman Auditorium. Directly after their anticipated tour, the band will be heading straight to the festival, to perform on the big stage.

Tickets for the Railbird Festival will be available to the public on Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. ET on the Railbird Festival’s website. A limited quantity of the tickets will start at $135, as the price slowly builds up for the VIP patrols.

With a lineup this grand, a music lover would not want to miss this festival. Prepare your ears and get ready to rock!

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna