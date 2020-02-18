The National Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates with Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin and Sharon Van Etten

Home News Aaron Grech February 18th, 2020 - 11:30 AM

The National has announced a spring 2020 world tour, which will kick off in Tokyo, Japan on March 17th, and will see the band perform at various venues across New Zealand and Australia until April. The band will then kick off on a series of North American tour dates this summer.

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin and Sharon Van Etten have been tapped as support acts for the upcoming shows, with tickets set to go on-sale Friday, February 21st, at 10:00AM local time. The National will be performing at Rock in Rio Lisbon, which will hosts artists such as alternative rock band Foo Fighters and pop artist Camila Cabello, and the Best Kept Secret festival, which will host trip hop pioneers Massive Attack and electronic outfit Metronomy.

The group will also be hosting a Homecoming festival in Cincinnati, which is set to feature the likes of High Violet, Patti Smith and Her Band and Sylvan Esso. Another festival called MusicNOW will also occur in conjunction with the homecoming shows featuring band member Aaron Dessner’s Big 37d03d Machine, Feist and Moses Sumney.

Band member Bryce Dessner recently worked on the soundtrack for the Netflix film The Two Popes, which included his new original song “Walls 2.” He had previously done film scoring work for the critically acclaimed movie The Revenant with fellow composers Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto.

The band’s lead vocalist Matt Berninger has also worked on solo projects during the past year, and announced an upcoming solo album titled Serpentine Prison.

Tour Dates

03/17 – Tokyo, JP – Zepp DiverCity*

03/18 – Tokyo, JP – Zepp DiverCity*

03/21 – Perth, AU – Freemantle Arts Centre*

03/22 – Perth, AU – Freemantle Arts Centre*

03/24 – Sydney, AU – ICC*

03/25 – Sydney, AU – ICC*

03/27 – Brisbane, AU – Fortitude Music Hall*

03/28 – Brisbane, AU – Fortitude Music Hall*

03/30 – Melbourne, AU – Palais Theatre*

03/31 – Melbourne, AU – Palais Theatre*

04/01 – Melbourne, AU – Palais Theatre*

04/03 – Auckland, NZ – ASB Aotea Centre*

04/04 – Auckland, NZ – ASB Aotea Centre*

07/15 – Shelburne, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum~

07/17 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest

07/20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field ~

07/21 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre ~

07/23 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre ~

07/25 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheatre ~

07/26 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden ~

07/29 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts +

07/30 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl %

07/31 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest +

08/01 Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang +

* w/ Phoebe Bridgers

~ with Lucy Dacus

+ with Julia Jacklin

%with Sharon Van Etten

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer