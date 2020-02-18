Lollapalooza Berlin Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels and Die Antwoord

Home News Aaron Grech February 18th, 2020 - 8:52 PM

Berlin is set to rage this year, as Lollapalooza has announced its 2020 lineup featuring nu metal icons Rage Against the Machine, the hard hitting hip hop duo Run The Jewels and the alternative hip hop act Die Antwoord. These artists will join many others at Olympic Stadium and Olympic Park in Berlin from September 5th to 6th.

Other prominent artists featured on this lineup include pop performer Miley Cyrus, German rock band AnnenMayKantereit, German hip hop/electronic band Deichkind, EDM producer DJ Snake, hip hop artist Denzel Curry, and EDM producer Madeon. This show will be Rage Against the Machine’s only performance in Germany.

Rage Against the Machine will be hitting the road this summer in North America and abroad, after a nearly eight year long hiatus. The band have recently announced a plan to offset ticket scalpers by holding onto 10 percent of the tickets from the tour. The remaining tickets will be sold to fans at a later date, and while they will be slightly higher than the original amount, the proceeds will go to a local charity.

Run The Jewels will be supporting Rage Against the Machine during these upcoming summer tour dates. El-P, who is one half of the duo also announced that the group will be releasing a new album before Coachella takes place this April.

Die Antwoord attracted controversy last year after a video emerged showing a scuffle between the group’s members and Hercules and Love Affair frontman Andy Butler. The video showed the group using homophobic slurs against Butler, which eventually caused several festivals to drop them from their lineups.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela