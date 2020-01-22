DJ Shadow Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates and Shares New Video for “Slingblade”

Home News Aaron Grech January 22nd, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Pioneering hip hop producer DJ Shadow has announced a slew of 2020 tour dates, which will begin in Europe throughout February, followed by a North American tour this May. The producer has also debuted a music video for the song “Slingblade,” which was featured on his latest studio album release Our Pathetic Age.

The first stop on the producer’s North American tour will begin on May 5th in Atlanta, Georgia at the Centre Stage and will wrap up in Los Angeles, California at the El Rey Theatre. Other planned tour stops include Baltimore, New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver and San Francisco. This will be his first US tour in three years.

“Slingblade,” features eclectic visual effects that cover dancers, and urban landscapes, which match the song’s IDM sound. This is one of the less hip hop oriented singles on Our Pathetic Age, which hosts a plethora of features including Run the Jewels, Nas, Paul Banks and De La Soul. The latter artist was featured on the track “Rocket Fuel” which was accompanied by a music video.

“More than anything, I try to get a sense of the mood of society as a whole. The subtle signals that humans send each other, the way people behave, their frustrations and ebbs and flows,” the producer explained. “In my part of the world, people are scared. There’s rampant homelessness, and a real fear of falling into generational poverty. People are addicted to, and addled by distraction; they’re angry and confused, and disaffected by their own governmental institutions.”

Tour Dates:

2/20 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

2/21 – Paris, FR – Trianon

2/22 – Bruxelles, BE – La Madeleine

2/24 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

2/27 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers

2/28 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

2/29 – Brixton, UK – 2 Academy Brixton

5/5 – Atlanta, GA – Centre Stage

5/7 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

5/9 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

5/12 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

5/14 – Chicago, IL – Park West

5/17 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

5/20 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

5/22 – Bakersfield, CA – Lightning in a Bottle

5/23 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

6/4 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna