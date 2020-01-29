Rage Against The Machine Announces Summer 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Ashwin Chary January 29th, 2020 - 9:02 PM

Pack your sunscreen and ready your long, metal hair for some insane head banging! Rage Against The Machine has announced their Summer 2020 tour, after eight years of a hiatus, and fans are beyond thrilled to experience their music, once again.

The tour dates were formally released through an Instagram post released by a band earlier last year in Oct. In the Instagram post, the band only featured five tour dates, but now, the band has announced two more dates, with both being music festivals.

The band will be performing at is the Boston Calling festival, alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters between May 22-24. The concert will be held at the Harvard Athletic Complex, and will feature over 50 bands.

After the Boston Calling festival, Rage Against The Machine will be heading over to Dover, DE to perform at the Firefly Festival, performing alongside Billie Eilish, who recently won five Grammys at the 62 Grammy Awards, and American singer and songwriter, Halsey.

The Firefly festival will also be hosting prominent music talents, Blink-182, who recently headlined ALTer Ego alongside Billie Eilish, and Khalid. On top musicians, the festival will be hosting over 50 different musical acts, making it a festival to definitely look forward to.

As a band who have taken an almost decade long break, Rage Against The Machine is riffing back to the stage in full force, ready to destroy their fans’ eardrums. They will be kicking off their Summer 2020 tour in Sun City, El Paso, TX, on Mar. 26.

Rage Against The Machine 2020 Tour Dates:

03/26 – El Paso, TX

03/28 – Las Cruces, NM

03/30 – Phoenix, AZ

04/10 – Indio, CA – Coachella

04/17 – Indio, CA – Coachella

05/22-24 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling

06/18-21 – Dover, DE – Firefly Festival

Photo Credit: Marv Watson