Forecastle Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Jack Johnson, Cage the Elephant and The 1975

Home News Aaron Grech February 12th, 2020 - 11:42 AM

The Forecastle Festival in Louisville Kentucky has unveiled its 2020 lineup, featuring the likes of acoustic indie rock act Jack Johnson, indie rock band Cage The Elephant and alternative rock act The 1975. This festival is set to take place from July 17th to July 19th at the Waterfront Park in Louisville, an 85-acre green space adjacent to the downtown area of Louisville, Kentucky and the Ohio River.

Other prominent artists featured on this year’s lineup include Tash Sultana, Brockhampton, Clairo, Troyboi, Manchester Orchestra, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Grace Potter, Jack Harlow, Third Eye Blind, Umphrey’s McGee, Parquet Courts, Carly Rae Jepsen, Thundercat, Soccer Mommy and YBN Corade. Past lineups have included the likes of The Flaming Lips, Beck, The Black Keys, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Jack White and Outkast.

Johnson has released seven studio albums since his career began, with the most recent release being 2017’s All the Light Above It Too. “All The Light Above It Too is an attempt at activism caught in a beach breeze. Johnson’s seventh album is crisp and light in production, so his mellow vocals fail to send his messages to heart,” mxdwn reviewer Kalah McLaughlin explained.

Cage The Elephant recently released a new version of their song “Broken Boy,” featuring vocals from proto punk legend Iggy Pop. They recently performed at the KROQ Acoustic Christmas show, which also held appearances from Beck and The Raconteurs.

The 1975 recently debuted a new track titled “You & Me Together Song.” They will also be going on tour this summer.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer